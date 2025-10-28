Generosity of people in Northern Ireland helps raise more than £142,000 to bring clean water to Gaza

Concern's partner organisation in Gaza, CESVI, trucks in vital water supplies for communities in Deir al Balah, Gaza City and Khan Younis.

The generosity of people in Northern Ireland has helped raise more than £142,000 to deliver life-saving clean water to families in Gaza through a charity appeal.

The funds donated through Concern Worldwide’s Water for Gaza appeal will support efforts to provide safe drinking water, toilets, and hygiene supplies to thousands of people caught up in the devastating humanitarian crisis.

Launched just weeks ago, the appeal aims to reach a £250,000 target, with donations continuing to come in from individuals, businesses and community groups across Northern Ireland.

Concern is working in Gaza through its partner CESVI, which is authorised to truck in water from the few remaining operational desalination plants, despite restrictions on aid deliveries. The organisation is preparing to scale up its emergency response as the recently declared ceasefire allows greater access to affected areas.

“We’ve been humbled by the extraordinary compassion shown across Northern Ireland,” said Jackie Trainor, NI Director of Concern Worldwide (UK).

“Every pound raised is transforming lives in Gaza right now. The ceasefire offers a vital opportunity to reach more people after months of unimaginable hardship, and we’re asking more organisations and businesses to help us push past the £250,000 mark.”

Support has come from across Northern Ireland — including from members of the Law Society and Bar of Northern Ireland, the Kate Lagan Fund, GF Trustee Limited, Newry Credit Union, DMC Feed System Ltd, and others.

Among those fundraising is Paul and Clare Vallely and their team at Kukoon Rugs in Newry, who will host an event on Thursday 30 October expected to push the appeal total past £150,000.

“The people of Gaza urgently need our help,” said Paul Vallely. “At Kukoon, we’re proud to support this vital appeal. Clean water means survival, and the generosity of people across this island can truly change lives.”

Across Gaza, nine in ten people no longer have access to safe drinking water, with sanitation systems destroyed and the risk of disease rising sharply. Through the Water for Gaza appeal, Concern aims to deliver 50,000 litres of clean water every day, provide 56 toilets and water tanks and provide essential hygiene kits to help prevent disease and restore dignity for 21,000 people desperately in need over the next three months.

“Northern Ireland has always stood in solidarity with people who are suffering,” Jackie Trainor added. “Once again, communities here are showing the power of compassion in action.”