Govee Casts a Spell on Halloween Decor with Lighting Tips from Film Experts

October 20, 2025 – Govee, a leader in innovative smart lighting solutions, is helping homeowners to transform their house into a Halloween spectacle of lights. Through its latest partnership with acclaimed filmmaker, Ryan Connolly of Film Riot, Govee shares tips to take your Halloween home decor from basic to downright haunting using colored lights like the new Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism.

Featuring triple color lighting effects, Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism provides millions of color options and intuitive app control, allowing users to create one-of-a-kind eerie displays with just a tap. The durable, weather-resistant design ensures a stunning display that lasts through the spooky season and beyond.

"Halloween is the perfect time to unleash creativity. Our Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism are designed to make that easier and more impactful than ever with endless lighting effects that will fully transform your home this holiday," says Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "Families can effortlessly switch from a festive fall display to a truly terrifying haunted house, all with the durability and smart features Govee is known for."

Govee teamed up with Film Riot to share lighting tips that will make your house look straight-up haunted this Halloween.

Haunted House Hues: Embrace classic Halloween colors. Use deep oranges, purples, and eerie greens to wash your home in a spooky glow. All red can also create a horror effect, turning your house into the ultimate haunted destination. Eerie Silhouettes & Shadows: Leverage different lights, from projectors to colored bulbs, to cast dramatic shadows and create depth both inside windows and outside the house. Position lights to illuminate just the edges of your home, creating a stark silhouette against the night sky that hints at something lurking within. Dynamic Dread & Delight: Take advantage of smart lighting effects. Set up chasing lights to mimic ghostly apparitions moving across your facade, pulsing patterns for a heartbeat effect, or sync your lights to spooky soundscapes for an immersive, multi-sensory experience. Beyond Ghoulish: Halloween doesn't have to be totally scary. Use lighting to create a whimsical display with bright, playful colors for younger trick-or-treaters, or a sophisticated autumn theme with warm reds, oranges, and yellows that celebrate the harvest season.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism is built to perform in any season, featuring industry-leading IP68 waterproof protection. For more lighting inspiration for Halloween and beyond, visit Govee.com and follow Govee on social media @GoveeOfficial.

About Govee