Guide Dogs NI & Best Bark Join Forces to Tackle Access Refusals

Guide Dogs NI has partnered with Best Bark, Northern Ireland’s leading platform for dog-friendly businesses, to raise awareness of assistance dog access rights and strengthen the reach of the Open Doors campaign.

The partnership aims to shine a spotlight on the rights of assistance dog handlers and encourage both businesses and the public to play an active role in improving access.

The campaign follows new global findings from the Paws for Access report, published by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF). Surveying more than 1,200 assistance dog handlers across 24 countries, it found that the UK (tied with the Netherlands) had the highest proportion of handlers reporting multiple access refusals in the last year (79%).

Common problem locations included restaurants and cafés (56%), hotels and accommodation (28%), medical facilities (28%), and grocery stores (19%). Transport also remains a major barrier: 56% of respondents globally reported refusals by taxis or rideshares, rising to 63% among guide dog users.

Guide Dogs NI & Best Bark

These results mirror long-standing concerns in the UK. Guide Dogs’ previous Open Doors research found that 81% of guide dog owners had experienced an access refusal, with nearly three quarters (73%) reporting it had happened within the last year.

In Northern Ireland, Guide Dogs NI says refusals involving taxi services are already rising this year compared to 2024. While refusals are almost always unlawful, many businesses and drivers remain unaware of their responsibilities. Under the Disability Discrimination Act 1995, service providers must make reasonable adjustments and not discriminate against disabled people, which includes allowing entry to assistance dogs.

Hannah, Policy & Campaigns Manager at Guide Dogs NI, said:

“The repercussions of an owner being denied entry with their guide or assistance dog extend way beyond immediate practical inconveniences. This report is further evidence of the significant and consistent challenges faced by assistance dog owners daily. Despite legal provisions aimed at facilitating access, many still face undue challenges and discrimination, which not only hinders their daily activities but also impacts their emotional well-being.”

Amée Spence, Founder of Best Bark, said:

“We know how passionate the dog community in Northern Ireland is. Through this partnership with Guide Dogs NI, we want to help ensure that all dogs aren’t treated the same and that assistance dogs are recognised and respected for what they are: essential, legally protected companions. Our message to businesses is simple: make your policy clear, train your team, and welcome assistance dogs without fuss. When you do, you make your space more inclusive for everyone.”

What Businesses Can Do Now

Train front-of-house staff on assistance dog access rights under the DDA 1995.

Update policies to clearly state “Assistance dogs welcome” - regardless of any general “no pets” rule.

- regardless of any general “no pets” rule. Display visible signage.

Ensure taxi and private hire drivers understand refusals are unlawful.

How the Public and Dog Owners Can Help

Share the Open Doors campaign to raise awareness.

campaign to raise awareness. Encourage local venues to adopt inclusive access policies and staff training.

Report refusals using the free Guide Dogs app (iOS/Android).

Together, Guide Dogs NI and Best Bark are calling for a culture shift, one that recognises the legal rights of assistance dog handlers and works to ensure no door is wrongly closed.