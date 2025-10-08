Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative calls out the sectarian intimidation in the Lower Oldpark .

Mr McNally said bland condemnation of the paramilitary groups who seek to become the housing authority in any area should be stopped and called out by all in our society. Is this really the peace dividend we were promised in the Good Friday Agreement? Are we now conceding that paramilitary groups will decide the geographical sectarian boundaries in public housing allocation in the midst of a major housing crisis. The Workers Party in our submission on the Programme For Government in the housing section of the consultation document specifically highlighted the role of paramilitaries in housing.

Mr McNally said people who have been waiting list for years to get a house should not have to contend with sectarian intimidation they have the right to a home. The “not in my tribal domain” must be called out and stopped, “these actions cannot be justified these actions cannot be excused” the Workers Party is not willing concede “the separate but equal” philosophy that is emerging in housing, nor should any of our government agencies including our police service.