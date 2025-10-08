Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative calls out the sectarian intimidation in the Lower Oldpark .
Mr McNally said people who have been waiting list for years to get a house should not have to contend with sectarian intimidation they have the right to a home. The “not in my tribal domain” must be called out and stopped, “these actions cannot be justified these actions cannot be excused” the Workers Party is not willing concede “the separate but equal” philosophy that is emerging in housing, nor should any of our government agencies including our police service.
Mr McNally finished by saying “the Right to a Home is a Human Right that must be respected and protected” There should be no “No Go Areas” in our public housing allocation. “A house is a home not a tribal territory”