Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative has called on Dental Practitioners and Social Workers who have raised concerns about Asylum Seekers posing as children to bring the issue to the authorities.

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 19:56 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:56 GMT
None of our professional staff should be afraid to raise issues with their managers or professional bodies if they have evidence of wrongdoing of any kind
Mr McNally said that both dental practitioners and social workers have obligations under their professional codes of conduct to raise any abuse of procedures they become aware of , especially fraudulent abuses of services. The individuals who have this evidence must bring it to the notice of the relevant authorities without fear or favour. Raising the issues in the Assembly is not the proper course of action for dealing with these matters. Mr McNally said dealing with these concerns in this way is not the solution and can cause a public lack of confidence in our public services.

Mr McNally added no dentist or social workers should be frightened of bringing evidence of the fraudulent obtaining of services. Regardless of the background or ethnicity of the person or persons they believe are abusing the system. Dental treatment and access to a dentist is a sore point with the public at the moment, and social services is also at a premium. The Workers Party has been raising the issue of lack of access to dentists and social services for a considerable amount of time, so we would call on those who have raised the issues to bring the information to the relevant authorities.

