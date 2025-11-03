Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative has called on Dental Practitioners and Social Workers who have raised concerns about Asylum Seekers posing as children to bring the issue to the authorities.
Mr McNally added no dentist or social workers should be frightened of bringing evidence of the fraudulent obtaining of services. Regardless of the background or ethnicity of the person or persons they believe are abusing the system. Dental treatment and access to a dentist is a sore point with the public at the moment, and social services is also at a premium. The Workers Party has been raising the issue of lack of access to dentists and social services for a considerable amount of time, so we would call on those who have raised the issues to bring the information to the relevant authorities.