Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative has condemned those Peers who are attempting to “Water Down” Rights Bill.
The Workers Party has been calling for the rights included in this bill for decades, and it is by far the most popular policy the government has adopted. Tory and Lib Dem peers are attempting to water down the bill with amendments. These amendments if carried would create a loophole that allows employers to avoid giving contractural hours, thus retaining in practice, precarious and zero hours contracts.
Mr McGuire added amending day one protections, to six months service, would place workers in a position to be exploited and sacked unfairly by bad employers. This bill is about creating fair and just statutory protections against discrimination and exploitation in the workplace. This bill must not be watered down.