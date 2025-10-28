Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative has condemned those Peers who are attempting to “Water Down” Rights Bill.

Mr McGuire supports the call from trade unions to the government not to back down and to implement the employment rights bill without amendments. The call from the trade unions comes as the bill is being held up in the House of Lords due to a number of amendments put forward by Tory and Lib Dem Peers. The Employment Rights Bills will give statutory rights to millions of workers who face exploitation from unscrupulous employers. The proposed amendments would weaken the bill, a recent TUC survey highlights that over two million workers will continue to be exploited if there are changes.

The Workers Party has been calling for the rights included in this bill for decades, and it is by far the most popular policy the government has adopted. Tory and Lib Dem peers are attempting to water down the bill with amendments. These amendments if carried would create a loophole that allows employers to avoid giving contractural hours, thus retaining in practice, precarious and zero hours contracts.