Postcode peril – data reveals most at-risk areas in the UK

Are you aware of the hidden risks behind your postcode? New research from specialist home insurer Homeprotect reveals that one in five homeowners don’t believe their home is at risk when it comes to a range of property-related problems (accidental damage, theft, fire, escape of water, storm, flood or subsidence).

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it might be time to think again – with data suggesting that some areas in the UK are particularly exposed to certain types of risk – which could impact how easy it is to insure your property.

Most Popular

Homeprotect’s proprietary data – based on insuring more than 300,000 properties across the UK - has revealed that the postcodes most at risk for the following issues are:

Accidental Damage

Hemel Hempstead (HP)

Escape of Water

Belfast (BT)

Fire

Bradford (BD)

Flood

Hereford (HR)

Ground Movement

South East London (SE)

Storm

Blackpool (FY)

Theft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West London (NW)

New research from Homeprotect also shows that more than 50% of homeowners would take practical action to reduce a risk (such as installing flood barriers, alarm systems, extra locks or regular maintenance) if they knew their property was particularly vulnerable - showing that awareness can drive preventative action.

To help close this awareness gap, Homeprotect has launched a new Home Risk Calculator.

Developed by a team of UK home insurance specialists at Homeprotect, this tool uses data from properties like yours in your postcode, enabling UK homeowners, landlords, property investors, and prospective buyers to quickly uncover potential issues - from the risk of flooding and subsidence to other factors. The new tool then provides access to information tailored to a property’s specific location, based on Homeprotect’s UK-wide database.

By entering any UK postcode into the Home Risk Calculator and answering five simple questions, you can instantly see if your property is at risk from issues such as flooding, ground movement and theft, allowing you to make more informed decisions when purchasing, renovating, or managing properties. The tool also offers personalised tips based on those risks, providing guidance on actions that could protect your property, helping to reduce the risk of needing to make a claim and potentially lowering your insurance premium too. For landlords and property investors, the tool can also be used to look at the risk factors for a property that’s already within their portfolio, or one they’re considering.

David Joyson, Chief Customer Officer at Homeprotect, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Home Risk Calculator uses extensive data based on properties right across the UK to help remove the guesswork - putting vital information at people’s fingertips, whether they’re buying, investing or simply wanting to protect what they have.

Buying or investing in a property is a huge decision with a number of unknowns. We believe the Home Risk Calculator tool can help take away some of that uncertainty, encouraging homeowners and investors to check their postcode, understand the specific risks, and take proactive steps to reduce their risk wherever possible.”

The Home Risk Calculator is now live for UK users: Home Risk Calculator - Homeprotect