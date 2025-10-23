Snapping into the new season! Local photo retailer shares top tips for capturing the season’s magic

From falling leaves and golden light to pumpkin patches and magical colour schemes, autumn is one of the most photogenic times of the year. With its warm tones, crisp air, and vibrant celebrations, it provides plenty of opportunities for photographers – amateur or professional, to capture images which are as atmospheric as they are memorable.

To inspire Banbridge residents to celebrate the season through photography, a local independent photo retailer has shared their top three tips for capturing – and printing – the perfect autumnal shot.

Marcus McLean, owner of Bann Stationers & Photo Print Specialists, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on Rathfriland Street in Banbridge, said: “Autumn is the perfect season for photography – whether it’s peaceful woodland walks or spooky Halloween get-togethers, there’s no shortage of moments to capture.

“Our in-store photo printing services can turn those images into beautiful keepsakes, from a canvas showcasing autumn landscapes in rich colours, to a photo book of family adventures, and seasonal gifts that carry the charm of autumn into the home all year round.

“Here are our top three ways to capture the magic of cosy season.”

1. Chase golden (and blue) hour

“With the sun sitting lower at this time of the year, golden hour becomes much more accessible – without the need for early starts or late nights. This glowing light brings out the signature red and orange tones of autumn, while the ‘blue hour’, around twilight, adds a moody and mystical contrast.

“Rather than letting those images sit dormant in camera rolls, consider giving them the attention they deserve by turning them into wall art. A canvas print can transform a vibrant landscape into the focal point of any home, while our framed prints effortlessly enhance the brilliant colours and crisp detail on Fujifilm paper.”

2. Experiment with colour and movement

“Autumn is filled with colour and texture – think rich-toned knitwear and piles of crisp leaves. Encourage the kids – or grown-ups, to toss handfuls of leaves in the air for dynamic and joyful snaps.

“These action shots look fantastic in photo books, telling stories of autumnal adventures page by page. Whether shooting on a mirrorless camera or a smartphone, it can be helpful to invest in a few handy items to make capturing these images a breeze.

“A tripod will help keep a camera or mobile steady, especially in windy conditions or on uneven ground. Tripods also give everyone a chance to be in the photos, too – making taking the shot, even more fun.”

3. Embrace spooky season

“Halloween offers plenty of fun photo opportunities, from capturing costumes to carving pumpkins. These themed photos are perfect for seasonal keepsakes, from personalised calendars which mark the year with autumnal magic, to mugs which serve as reminders of Halloween fun with every coffee.

“Using printed photos of Halloween costumes from past years is a creative way to decorate the home for spooky season each year. Consider a haunted gallery wall of framed portraits or a colourful display of last year’s ‘best dressed’ in the family. It’s a sustainable alternative to purchasing new Halloween decorations every year and brings a personal touch to the home.”

Bann Stationers & Photo Print Specialists offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.