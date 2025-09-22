Ulster University researcher awarded prestigious UKRI Future Leaders Fellowship

Amir Farokh Payam

Amir Farokh Payam, a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering, at Ulster University has been awarded a prestigious UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Future Leaders Fellowship.

The Award worth more than £1.3 million will advance cutting-edge research addressing the global challenge of climate change.

Amir is one of 77 researchers across the UK to be awarded a fellowship in this round, securing support for his project ‘Spatiotemporal Transient Dynamics in Advanced Photonic Materials (STAD)’ which aims to drive innovation in renewable energy, significantly cut carbon emissions, and champion sustainable technologies to reshape the future of clean energy.

His success marks the first time Ulster University has received a Future Leaders Fellowship and forms part of a wider £120 million investment by UKRI to enable early career researchers and innovators to pursue ambitious, multidisciplinary projects.

Launched in 2018, the flagship Future Leaders Fellowships programme provides up to seven years of funding and long-term support aiming to develop the next wave of world-class research and innovation leaders in academia and business.

Speaking about the award, Amir Farokh Payam said: “I am delighted to have received a UKRI Future Leaders Fellowship, which is both an incredible honour and a powerful opportunity to develop solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges. Through this project, we are working to spark new breakthroughs in advanced photonics and semiconductor materials, renewable energy, lower carbon emissions, and drive sustainable technologies that will foster innovation and build climate resilience to strengthen our planet for generations to come.”

The research project, delivered in partnership with Henry Royce Institute, Asylum Research-Oxford Instruments, 2-DTech, Zurich Instruments, Park Systems UK Limited, University College Dublin and Oak Ridge National Laboratory aims to advance technologies like solar cells and light-sensitive electronics, to improve their performance and reliability. Through gaining a better understanding of how electricity moves through next-generation solar materials, such as perovskites, the project could lead to more affordable, efficient, and longer-lasting solar panels.

The outcomes of the study will also support progress across a range of industries, from advanced manufacturing and semiconductors to energy storage and materials science. Using cutting-edge tools to study materials at the atomic level, researchers will unlock insights that help design smarter, more efficient technologies. These breakthroughs will power everything from high-performance electronics to sustainable energy systems, laying the groundwork for economic growth, industrial innovation, and a more sustainable future.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Research, Ulster University, Professor Liam Maguire said: “This prestigious award is a testament to the exceptional quality and global significance of Ulster University’s research. As one of the top 10% of universities in the UK for research impact, we are proud to support projects like this one that reflect the dedication and commitment of our academics to tackling real-world challenges and shaping a more sustainable future.”

Frances Burstow, Director of Talent and Skills at UKRI, said: “UKRI’s Future Leaders Fellowships provide researchers and innovators with long-term support and training to embark on large and complex research programmes, to address key national and global challenges.

“The programme supports the research and innovation leaders of the future to transcend disciplinary and sector boundaries, bridging the gap between academia and business.

“The fellows announced today demonstrate how UKRI supports excellence across the entire breadth of its remit, supporting early-career researchers to lessen the distance from discovery to real world impact.

UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Sir Ian Chapman, said: “UKRI’s Future Leaders Fellowships offer long-term support to outstanding researchers, helping them turn bold ideas into innovations that improve lives and livelihoods in the UK and beyond.