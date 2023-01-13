Women's Coalition founder Monica McWilliams, Pat Hume - the widow of John Hume - and trade unionist Baroness May Blood are among those who feature.

Artist Marian Noone, aka Friz, has painted portraits of nine women for the show at Londonderry's Tower Museum.

They include Pearl Sagar, Linda Ervine, Ann Carr and Saidie Patterson.

Nine influential women have been painted by artist Marian Noone, aka Friz

Part of the wider Herstory programme, the exhibition will tour a number of locations across Northern Ireland this year to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Herstory founder and project curator Melanie Lynch said it was imperative that a new generation knew the role played by women in bringing an end to violence in Northern Ireland.

She said that was not something that was formally taught in schools in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

"Our new Peace Heroines project aims to change that and introduce students and the public to these legendary activists and inspire the next generation of peace builders," she said.

"It's time to write herstory into history."

Bernadette Walsh from the Tower Museum said the nine new portraits captured "all of the passion of the women" who featured.

Peace Heroines honours women from right across Northern Ireland's religious and political spectrum, she said.

"All these women are from very different communities - that's why this exhibition is so important," said Ms Walsh.

