One of NI's most exciting young artists announces solo exhibtion in Belfast

Handful of Notes will feature an exhibition by Aimee Melaugh at the ArtisAnn Gallery

By Joanne Savage
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

One of Northern Irelan’s most promising new artists has announced an exhibition at the ArtisAnn Gllary on Belfast’s Bloomfield Avenue.

Handful of Notes – An Exhibition by Aimee Melagh will run at the gallery from Ma.rch 1 to April 1 and can also be viewed on the gallery’s website

‘Handful of Notes,’ draws upon ideas surrounding identity, supressed individuality and deceiving appearances. The artist’s work makes use of memento mori whilst depicting the malleable distortion of objects intertwined with desperate figures.

Artist Amy Melaugh in front of one of her recent paintings
Aimee Melaugh graduated from the Ulster University Belfast with a First Class Honours BA (Hons) in Fine Art Painting.

Since graduating, Aimee has been seen to be one of Ireland’s most exciting recent graduates. Her work is included in public collections including the Belfast School of Art, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s permanent collection and the Northern Ireland Civil Service Art collection.

All artworks are available to buy.

www.artisann.org