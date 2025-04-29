Asda's kids cafe meal deal drops to 60p to kick start retailer's 60th birthday celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

- Asda’s popular Kids Eat for £1 café meal deal to drop to just 60p for the month of May in the UK, including Northern Ireland - A family with four children can all get a hot meal for less than £2.50 - Over six million £1 kids café meals sold to date – peaking at 40,000 per week during school holidays - The price is to celebrate 60 years of Asda offering great family value.

To kick start its 60th birthday celebrations Asda has announced it will be cutting the price of its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deal to just 60p from the May 1 to 31.

The initiative will be available in over 205 Asda Café’s right across the UK – including Northern Ireland - during the month of May, with over nine different meals to choose from including Penne Pasta with Meatballs, Chicken Nuggets, Fish Fingers and Margherita Pizza. In addition, children will receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids 60p meal deal.

The popular meal deal was first launched for £1 in Asda back in June 2022 for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of its 205 cafes. Since then, the retailer has served over a staggering six million meals to children in its cafes nationwide.

The kid’s café menu was originally launched to support parents across the school holidays to help manage their budgets, with the meal deal becoming a lifeline to many, and being rolled out all year round in 2023.

To support families even further, Asda will drop the price of the kids £1 meal deal to just 60p for the entire month of May. For example, a family who has four children can feed them all a hot meal for less than £2.50.

The initiative stands apart from the rest of the market, with no minimum spend requirements or the need to purchase an adult meal to unlock the offer.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Café’s also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps, this will also be reduced to 60p

Ian McEvans, Vice President - Commercial Food at Asda said: “Asda has a rich heritage in supporting families and reducing our already hugely popular Kids Eat for £1 initiative to 60p is the perfect way to highlight that and to kick-start our 60th birthday celebrations.