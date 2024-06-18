One of Gilbert McCarragher's photographs from ‘Prospect Cottage: Derek Jarman’s House’

Northern Ireland born photographer Gilbert McCarragher will launch his new book ‘Prospect Cottage: Derek Jarman’s House’ at a Belfast art gallery later this month.

In 2018, McCarragher, 54, who is originally from Milford, Co Armagh, was asked to record his friend and neighbour’s home. That neighbour was artist, filmmaker and gay activist Derek Jarman, and Prospect Cottage is the home Derek shared with his partner Keith Collins.

McCarragher has thoughtfully and sympathetically captured the Dungeness cottage, considered by many to be an artwork in its own right, in ‘Prospect Cottage: Derek Jarman’s House’, the first time this private world has been so extensively chronicled.

Unfolding room by room, McCarragher’s photographs are accompanied by reflective essays that take the reader inside the property, revealing something of its history and his experience of photographing there.

With a foreword by British art historian, scholar, and critic Frances Borzello, and in partnership with Thames & Hudson publishers, ‘Prospect Cottage’ is a follow up to the hugely popular ‘Derek Jarman’s Garden’, also by McCarragher.

Deirdre Robb, ceo of Belfast Exposed, said: “We are privileged to be launching Gilbert’s new title to Northern Ireland audiences with this opportunity to meet him and hear the story, first-hand, of what it was to capture this iconic property. We are looking forward to an engaging and informative event and we are pleased to be stocking ‘Prospect Cottage’ in our bookshop, with copies available on the day to be signed by the author.”