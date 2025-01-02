Watch out for aliens! Portstewart author's first children's book to be released this month
The e-book version of Erwan Atcheson’s ‘Aliens Versus Football’ will be free to purchase on Amazon from January 9-12, 2025.
"Aliens Versus Football is about a young girl, Laura McLoughlin, who gets whisked to another world to help a team of hapless monsters win a football championship,” said Erwan.
"The problem is she doesn’t play football. She doesn’t even like football. But if she doesn’t help them win, she can’t get home.!
"I had a lot of fun writing it. It stars a large cast of centaurs, robots, werewolves, wizards, Barbarians and (last but not least) aliens. It’s got wild humour in it, and a very exciting story, which should appeal to children and adults alike.”
This is Erwan’s second published novel; he also completed an adult’s science fiction/satire novel, Shorter Than the Day, published in March last year.