A Portstewart author will publish his first children’s book this month – and is celebrating by making it free for four days!

The e-book version of Erwan Atcheson’s ‘Aliens Versus Football’ will be free to purchase on Amazon from January 9-12, 2025.

"Aliens Versus Football is about a young girl, Laura McLoughlin, who gets whisked to another world to help a team of hapless monsters win a football championship,” said Erwan.

"The problem is she doesn’t play football. She doesn’t even like football. But if she doesn’t help them win, she can’t get home.!

Erwan Atcheson's Aliens Versus Football. CREDIT ERWAN ATCHESON

"I had a lot of fun writing it. It stars a large cast of centaurs, robots, werewolves, wizards, Barbarians and (last but not least) aliens. It’s got wild humour in it, and a very exciting story, which should appeal to children and adults alike.”