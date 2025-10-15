Cancer charity gets £1,500 boost thanks to Aurora customers and staff

The team at Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex have raised over £1,500 for the charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, following an all-day coffee morning staged at the centre.

The event formed part of Macmillan’s Biggest Coffee Morning in the World’ annual fundraising drive but was also a celebration of the success of the centre’s Move More programme, which focuses on cancer prehabilitation and rehabilitation.

At Bangor Aurora, they are helping over 200 people across the Ards and North Down Borough, who are currently living with cancer. Ards and North Down is the biggest health referral area in the country.

Move More lead at the centre is Gym Supervisor, Michael Brown, who said:

“I’d like to thank all staff and customers who supported our fundraising drive. It never ceases to amaze me just how generous the people of this region are, whenever we do anything to support vital charities like Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We’re very proud of the success of Move More, which is our way of supporting people living with cancer to lead more active lives. Many of our attendees start with very low fitness levels, but soon become regular class goers, becoming fitter than they were before their diagnosis!

“These classes are more than just an exercise session though. The people who attend Move More are a support network, with coffee mornings, WhatsApp groups and regular meet ups for patients to attend and help each other through their recovery journeys.”

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for Northern Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“Raising that amount of money for a single coffee morning is very impressive, highlighting the generosity of the people who work at and visit Bangor Aurora.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Michael and his team on the success of Move More. We’re very proud as a centre to be supporting so many people, as they adapt to life following a cancer diagnosis.”

For more information about Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex and the classes it offers, please visit the website: Welcome | Bangor Aurora Aquatics & Leisure Complex

