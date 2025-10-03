Catch The Causeway Shantymen Live: Distillery Saturday, Streets Sunday
From 2pm – 4pm, The Causeway Shantymen will be performing in both the entrance and the bar areas, bringing their trademark harmonies and maritime spirit to one of the North Coast’s most iconic settings.
And that’s not all – weather permitting, The Causeway Shantymen will be back in their natural element on Sunday, singing out on the streets from 2pm – 4pm. Expect rollicking choruses, tales of the sea, and the chance to join in the tradition of the shanty.
Whether you’re raising a glass or raising your voice, it promises to be a weekend of music, community, and good cheer. ⚓️🎶