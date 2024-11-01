​Saturday: Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening (ITV1, 9.10pm)

However, the fact that he’s one of the best comics around means that you’re probably lapping up the fact that he’s a very busy man.

There is a long history of teachers switching careers to enter showbusiness. The likes of Bryan Ferry, Sting, Jon Hamm and Gene Simmons (yes, really), to name but a few, all took up the profession before following their true calling.

Ranganathan did the same. He taught maths at Hazlewood School in Crawley and The Beacon School in Banstead, Surrey, performing stand-up part-time before realising he could quit his day job and pay the bills by making people laugh instead.

BAFTA Award winner Romesh Ranganathan is sure to bring lots of laughs on the new show

He began to be noticed in 2013 when he was nominated as Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, the same year he started popping up on panel shows, including Mock the Week and the short-lived and underrated Was It Something I Said?

Like many others before him, Ranganathan was able to use these appearances to build a fan base and prove he was capable of entertaining a TV audience when there are so many other distractions around.

As a result, the BBC snapped him up for a number of programmes, including Asian Provocateur, which also made a star of his mother, Shanthi. She also appeared alongside her son in his discussion series The Ranganation, and the pair are reunited once again during his latest primetime show.

“I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series,” says its host. “I am less grateful they also gave the chance to my mother.”

The title harks back to Ranganathan’s previous career in education, but it actually puts the loved ones of celebrities in the spotlight. Each edition features a famous face and either their grown-up offspring or parent; the celeb has to guess how many general knowledge questions their relative will get right. Up for grabs is a pot of money for their favourite charity.

“In this brand new celebrity game show packed full of laughter and embarrassing revelations, we will see how much these famous parents and kids really know each other,” claims Katie Radcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV Commissioning. “With Romesh as host and his mum, Shanthi, keeping him in check too, viewers will be treated to plenty of comedy as well as chances to play along and join in at home.”

Benjamin Green, from production company Ranga Bee, adds: “It has been a real joy creating this brand new format. We believe this show has everything: Romesh, his mum, celebrities, great play-along and a groundbreaking chair that moves backwards three feet.”

A moving chair? Well, now you’re talking…

