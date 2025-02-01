Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen in a BBC adaptation of Gill Hornby's best-selling novel Miss Austen

​Sunday: Miss Austen (BBC1, 9.05pm)

Based on Gill Hornby’s novel of the same name, Miss Austen takes this real-life incident and reimagines it as a fascinating story of sisterly love, where Cassandra emerges as an Austen heroine in her own right.

Of course, any Austen heroine needs a great actress to play her, and luckily Keeley Hawes signed up for the role.

The Bodyguard and Line of Duty stars explains: “I was sent the first episode of Miss Austen knowing nothing at all about this story, and instantly I found it absolutely fascinating and charming.

“I think people will love it, because for anyone who is not aware of this backstory it’s almost like we are getting a new Jane Austen story in itself, and what a lovely surprise that is.”

The story begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died, as Cassandra returns to Kintbury, the home of the Fowle family, who were once close to the Austens.

In theory, she’s there to support Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. However, Cassandra has an ulterior motive.

Writer Andrea Gibb, who has adapted Hornby’s novel for the screen, explains: “Cassandra returns to retrieve some letters of Jane’s before the house is turned over. When Cassandra finds these letters, she feels the need to protect her sister due to the outpouring of honesty and rawness within them. This takes us back in time into all these episodes in Jane and Cassandra’s past where we see their romances, Jane becoming a novelist and their lovely family.”

In the flashbacks, Cassandra is played by Synnøve Karlsen (whose resemblance to a young Hawes is already well-established – they played mother-and-daughter in The Midwich Cuckoos), while the role of Jane goes to Patsy Ferran, who has enjoyed bringing an icon to life.

She says: “In the script, I found this woman who was vivacious, highly intellectual, funny and complex, but she also has her flaws – she’s judgemental.

“The reason I think she’s such a good writer is because it seems she was an incredible observer of the world and of society, so she makes her judgements as she lives her life. It’s been such a joy to play this part.”

Ferran is also keen to point out how important Cassandra is to the story. “Well, what I love about Miss Austen is that it’s a love story between two sisters, and the series beautifully encapsulates the complexity of sisterhood.