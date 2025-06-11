Gerard Butler pictured with Cineworld Belfast general manager Shauna, and cinema manager Connor at the launch of How to Train Your Dragon

This Father’s Day, June 15, Cineworld is giving dads the full hero treatment – with the launch of its first-ever 4DX gift experience, made for fathers who thought they were brave… until their seat started moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available to buy now in 4DX cinemas and online, Cineworld’s Father’s Day gift box includes two 4DX tickets and a pair of ponchos. How to Train Your Dragon, now reimagined in a breathtaking live-action format, soars into 4DX with fire-breathing effects, like air bursts in front and behind, sudden drops, windstorms and water sprays. Because nothing says bonding like braving a splash zone together in matching ponchos.

You’ll want to hold onto your popcorn too, because the motion will test you, especially when you’re dodging mid-air dragon battles. Just don’t let dad ask the Cineworld team if they can “turn down the effects” (spoiler: they can’t).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This special offering comes with a unique local connection, as much of the film was shot right here in Northern Ireland. The breathtaking landscapes of Belfast and Tollymore Forest Park served as primary filming locations for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, bringing the world of Hiccup and Toothless to life on screen with an authentic Northern Irish backdrop. This significant local contribution was celebrated with a special cast and crew screening at Cineworld Belfast in March 2024, attended by star Gerard Butler.

To prepare the nation, Cineworld has dropped a video guide featuring Gerard Butler and his young co-star, Mason Thames, who offer survival tips on how to train your dad in 4DX. Gerard Butler declared “I’m Scottish, fear’s not in my vocabulary.” before being rocked, shaken and sprayed in his seat, with a death grip on the armrest.

Give Dad a Father’s Day he won’t forget with the 4DX Gift experience for 2 – and remind him there’s no need to give his seat a pep talk before it starts moving. As for the bubbles? They’ll arrive when the dragons see fit.

Grainne Clarke, head of Corporate Sales & Partnerships at Cineworld, said: “With two 4DX tickets and matching ponchos, our Father’s Day 4DX Gift Experience is part bonding exercise, part survival test – just enough splash to test dad’s bravery and see who flinches first. Expect airborne popcorn, dragon breath, and a cinema seat with a mind of its own. This is extreme cinema – not for the faint-of-heart. Or faint-of-poncho.”