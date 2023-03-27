Stephen Mulhern is the new host of Deal or No Deal

With new host Stephen Mulhern, the series will be produced by Remarkable Entertainment and see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition.

Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

Host Stephen Mulhern said: “I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes! It looks so simple but it's an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started”

Tamara Gilder, joint managing director for Remarkable Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal or No Deal back. It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning added: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen's infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

Casting is now open and people who are interested in applying can do so via dealornodeal.co.uk