Documentary about the late investigative journalist Lyra McKee to be screened at Coventry Cathedral

The film tells the emotive story of Lyra’s untimely death at the hands of the New IRA

By Joanne Savage
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT- 1 min read

A film telling the emotive story of the death of a journalist at the hands of the New IRA in Northern Ireland will be screened at Coventry Cathedral.

Coventry University’s RISING Global Peace Forum has teamed up with the cathedral, known throughout the world as an icon of peace and reconciliation, to give people the chance to attend a free screening of Lyra at the city landmark on Saturday, March 18.

The murder of acclaimed journalist and human rights and LGBTQ+ campaigner Lyra McKee in April 2019 sent shockwaves across the world. The award-winning film in her name is directed by her close friend Alison Millar and seeks answers to her senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words.

Lyra McKee was shot dead on April 18, 2019 in Derry while reporting on rioting. The 29-year-old was a rising star within the Northern Irish media
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the film invites viewers to consider the experience of young people in Northern Ireland, where deep divisions continue and where reconciliation is still awaited. Lyra was killed on the eve of Good Friday in April 2019 while reporting on violent disturbances in Derry.

Coventry, the UK’s City of Peace and Reconciliation, has longstanding links with Northern Ireland, with a signed copy of the Good Friday Agreement held in the Lord Mayor’s office. Mo Mowlam, who was educated at Coundon Court School in the city and received an honorary doctorate from Coventry University, was the Northern Ireland Secretary of State in April 1998.

