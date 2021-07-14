Documentary charts fortunes of NI singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan

The documentary about Portaferry musician Ryan McMullan debuts at the 33rd Galway Film Fleadh on July 24, followed by a Q&A with the star and director Brendan Byrne.

‘Ryan McMullan: Debut’ is a BBC NI and YellowMoon-funded film produced by Fine Point Films and Cyprus Avenue films.

It follows the up-and-coming singer-songwriter as he prepares for the release of his debut album, centring around a four-day recording session in Co Donegal at the end of 2019.

The documentary tells the story of how Ryan has reached this point, including footage from his support tours with Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol.

Ryan said: “I grew up watching music documentaries every weekend with my friends, dreaming about being an act or artist that has a documentary made about them.

“I never thought in a million years that it would become a reality.

“What began as a daunting opportunity ended up being one of the most fascinating projects I’ve been involved with so far.