Jessie Inchauspe shares her tips and recipes to help people improve their health by controlling their blood-sugar levels

​Tuesday: Eat Smart: Secrets of the Glucose Goddess (Channel 4, 8pm)

​It’s the conclusion of the two-parter in which French biochemist, best-selling author and Instagram, YouTube and TikTok star Jessie Inchauspe shares her tips and recipes to help people improve their health by controlling their blood-sugar levels.

This edition see Jessie meet Sophie from Bristol, who hopes to reverse a recent diabetes diagnosis.

Meanwhile Arron from Cornwall thinks his confidence levels are linked to the condition and health of his skin – a factor which Jessie reckons can be improved by managing Arron’s snacking habits.

Jessie also hears from dancer Hannah, who wants to curb her career-threatening cravings – she thinks that constantly reaching for high-sugar treats will be detrimental to maintaining the health that she needs to dance professionally.

Current guidance from the British government is that free sugars – which are sugars added to food or drinks, and sugars found naturally in honey, syrups, and unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies and purées – should not make up more than 5 per cent of the energy (calories) that a person gets from food and drink each day, which adds up to around 30g for most people, or seven sugar cubes (and less for children of course). A single can of cola can have more than that, so Hannah is far from alone in her struggle to swear off the sweet stuff.

Such facts are bound to make us all rethink our recent consumption of treats over the festive season. Could this be one of the reasons so many of us feel lethargic throughout January?

Of course, there are any number experts offering dietary advice on TV shows, especially at this time of year when people are both grappling with New Year’s resolutions as well as just trying to get back on track following a Christmas of indulgences. However, as a biochemist, Jessie goes have a genuinely unique approach, and her singular focus on blood-sugar levels goes mean she is able to present some new ideas on living a healthy lifestyle and eating well – and her advice is backed up by hard scientific research.

As she says on her ‘Glucose Goddess’ website, her work has “helped millions of people improve their health by making cutting-edge science accessible”. Her work, the site explains, “centres around the startling discovery about the essential role of blood sugar in every aspect of our lives, and the surprising hacks to optimise it”.