Cheaters has become a surprise hit

Tuesday: Cheaters (BBC1, 9.45pm, 10,40pm & 10.55pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the first series of Cheaters aired, it seemed the cast didn’t have high hopes of it becoming a hit.

Thanks to the unusual format (it’s made up of 10-minute episodes), Callie Cooke, who plays Esther, wasn’t entirely convinced it would even be on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Guardian: “I thought we were being catfished at first and it was actually a web series.”

However, thanks to strong word of mouth – and a couple of the more outrageous scenes appearing on Gogglebox – it picked up a devoted audience.

Susan Wokoma, who plays Fola, told The Guardian: “There wasn’t much publicity, so the reaction was testament to the show’s quality. People who love it really bat for it. In the age of too much television, finding something so elevated and special feels precious.”

For anyone who didn’t have it recommended to them, the first run followed strangers Josh (Joshua McGuire) and Fola who got chatting when their flight from Finland was delayed, and ended up spending the night together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem was that neither of them were single – Josh had a long-term girlfriend, Esther, and Susan was married to Zack (Jack Fox). They couldn’t even just go their separate ways and pretend it never happened, as when they got back home, they discovered they were new neighbours.

The second series (which was promoted from BBC2 to BBC1) began a couple of weeks ago, and picked up a few months after the end of the first run.

Even though the initial adrenalin of their affair had worn off, Fola and Josh were still together but it soon became clear they had different ideas about what they wanted next.

Fola was still dealing with a messy divorce so wanted to take things slowly, but that sent Josh into a panic, and his attempts to give her space haven’t been exactly what she had in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the show’s writer Oliver Lyttelton told The Guardian, if the first series was about whether it’s ever right to have an affair, the second series has been about how you keep it going when it’s all out in open.

He says: “How does a relationship work if it started as an affair? What does that do for your trust in each other? It’s about communication, as much as it’s about monogamy and adultery.”

There’s going to be some serious communicating in tonight’s closing triple bill.

It begins as Fola has a surprise for Josh, while Zack’s date with Claire takes an unusual turn, and Esther and Lars’s new relationship reaches a crunch point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be a moment of reckoning for everyone in the second instalment, as they find themselves under the same roof, leading to some big revelations – and an unexpected guest brings more surprises/