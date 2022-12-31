So, how excited are you, on a scale of 0-10, about the return of Happy Valley?

To paraphrase Spinal Tap, we really need to go all the way up to 11, because Sally Wainwright’s series is one of the greatest British TV dramas ever made. If you’re shaking your head in astonishment at that idea, then clearly you’ve never seen it – so give your head a wobble, log into the BBC iPlayer and watch the first two seasons. You won’t regret it.

When the first run began in 2014, Wainwright had already enjoyed a massive success with Sarah Lancashire via Last Tango in Halifax. It’s a wonderful programme, but their pairing on Happy Valley turned out to be something even more special.

Sadly, it’s now coming to an end.

“When Happy Valley first launched on the BBC in 2014, it changed the landscape of crime drama completely,” says Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama. “Sally has crafted a magnificent conclusion that is sure to make this third and final series one of television’s most highly anticipated and unmissable moments.”

Fans had hoped there would be one last hurrah for DS Catherine Cawood, but writer and star have been incredibly busy during the last few years, Wainwright with Gentleman Jack and Lancashire with the likes of Kiri, The Accident and her first US project, Julia. But the stars have finally aligned – what’s more, co-stars Siobhan Finneran and James Norton, who play Catherine’s recovering addict sister Clare and her nemesis, jailed killer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce respectively, are also back in the saddle.

It’s perhaps testament to Wainwright’s brilliant writing that Norton has agreed to return; of all involved, his star has risen the most since the previous run ended in 2016. He’s even been tipped to become the next James Bond.

“To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago,” smiles the actor, who’s donning a very different look, complete with bushy beard, this time around. “I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Think we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake…”

Siobhan Finneran adds: “I’m so thrilled to be returning as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: ‘Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley?’ with a resounding ‘Yes there is’.”

Also back is Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson Ryan. No longer a cute little boy, he’s on the verge of manhood and has controversial ideas about what his relationship with Royce – the man who fathered him – should be, despite the fact the villain once tried to set them both alight.

Meanwhile, his gran, who’s on the verge of retirement, investigates a body found in a drained reservoir, and realises it, too, could be linked to the man she hates the most.

“I’m delighted to find myself back for the final instalment of the trilogy,” claims Wainwright. “It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had.”

Here’s hoping the wait has been worth it – expect Baftas aplenty when the awards season comes around.

Catherine Cawood, Tommy Lee Royce and Ryan Cawood