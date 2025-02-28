​US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa suffered “no external trauma”, preliminary findings from a medical investigation found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Adan Mendoza, speaking to US network NBC’s Today show on Friday, said investigators are now trying to work out the last time the pair were seen.

He said finding out who they spoke to last was “a challenge because they were very private individuals” and added that post-mortem examination results could take months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar-winning film star Hackman, 95, and his wife, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, and police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Mr Mendoza told Today there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house – he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

An inventory from the search of the couple’s home said that a pill bottle had been found open, with pills scattered next to Ms Arakawa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after preliminary findings from a medical investigation found Hackman and his wife suffered “no external trauma”.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

The official results of the post-mortem examinations and toxicology reports are pending and the manner and cause of death have not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and while no signs of problems were found, a detective noted that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide may not show signs of poisoning.

Carbon monoxide and other toxicology test results are pending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there was no “immediate” evidence of foul play, detectives confirmed the investigation was in its “preliminary” stages.

“There was no indication of a struggle,” Mr Mendoza told the media.

“There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed that would be an indication that there was a crime that had occurred.”

In a 911 call, a maintenance worker said he was unable to get inside the house when asked if the people inside were breathing.

“I have no idea,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not inside the house. It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see she’s laying down on the floor from the window.”

Hackman’s body was found in a mud room, and his wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Hackman’s daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter Annie, said they will miss the actor “sorely” and are “devastated by the loss”.

A statement to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”