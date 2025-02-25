Current series of Grantchester comes to a conclusion

Wednesday: Grantchester (ITV1, 9pm)

No matter how many vicars it goes through – this series saw the arrival of a third in the form of Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) – Grantchester has proved to be a big hit with viewers.

So, the good news for anyone who’s saddened to hear this is the last episode of series nine is that a 10th run has already been commissioned.

What’s more, while his co-stars may change, Robson Green, who has played detective Geordie Keating since the first episode aired back in 2014, has confirmed he has no plans to leave.

He says: “I never get itchy feet because I’m at a stage in my life where I want to work with people who make me genuinely happy, in front of the lens and behind it. I’m not chasing awards. I’m not chasing fame. I’m just being present in a very enjoyable and healthy environment, and that’s what Grantchester is.

“It’s one of the nicest jobs I have ever done in my career.”

Perhaps it helps that he gets on with his co-stars. While the former Soldier Soldier star was very sad to see Tom Brittney, who played Will Davenport, leave at the beginning of this run, he immediately bonded with new boy Rishi.

Robson says: “I was there for the chemistry reads and the auditions. Because I know how actors feel when they come into auditions, I met all the actors outside and chatted with them before they went in to help them relax.

“Rishi came in and the first thing he said was, ‘You’re a Newcastle fan, aren’t you?’ and then we just talked and talked about football and other things and immediately we had a likeable rhythm with each other. It was an enjoyment, being each other’s company.”

He adds: “The chemistry was there immediately. It’s a completely different and new and wonderful energy with Rishi, and that’s the most delightful thing. He just fitted into the Grantchester family perfectly and he cares so much about the job.”

Of course, Grantchester isn’t a two-man show, and there’s been another storyline developing in the background of this run.

Robson says: “There’s a great slow-burning arc about a character called Sam who arrives at Leonard’s [Al Weaver] halfway house to talk to the men about self-development, and Daniel [Oliver Dimsdale] is sucked in by this charismatic character. And Leonard sees that he’s losing him. By the time the story comes to fruition, all our lives are jeopardised by this guy…”

In this episode, Daniel’s whereabout are still unknown, and when Leonard gets a letter from him, instead of putting his mind at rest, it just makes him more worried.