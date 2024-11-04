​Tuesday: America Decides: US Presidential Election (Channel 4, 10pm)

In fact, it’s set to be so momentous that Channel 4 is bringing us its first overnight coverage of a US election since Bill Clinton won in 1992.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis, who received critical acclaim for hosting the coverage of the UK election earlier this year, are in Washington DC to bring us all the latest developments.

Krishnan says: “With so much of the world at war and facing economic crisis, this is the most important US election of our lifetimes and it is vital we analyse what the results mean the way we can on Channel 4 with a brilliant line up of people on both sides of the Atlantic. I hope it can be the most lively, intelligent and insightful conversation on TV that night and I can’t wait.”

Can Donald Trump return to the White House?

Back in London, Jeremy Vine is manning a ‘data hub’ providing infographics and the story behind the stats, while the guests include everyone from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was at the centre of Trump’s recent trial.

Channel 4 news presenter Matt Frei will also be among the correspondents reporting from key battlegrounds. He says: “As someone who has spent almost three decades covering America, I’m delighted to take part in Channel 4’s comprehensive coverage of a vote that is both nail-bitingly close and unnervingly consequential. We may not be able to vote. But we can watch – on the sofa or behind the sofa – as America decides in an election that could change it and the world.”

In fact, there are a variety of options for where to watch the coverage. Over on the BBC, Clive Myrie will host the News at 10pm from Washington DC, before joining the BBC’s overnight US election TV results programme anchored by US Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda.

Throughout the night, North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America correspondent Gary O’Donoghue will be with the presidential candidates at their election HQs to bring us the reactions from the parties as the results come in.

Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News. says: “People across the world turn to BBC News for trusted, impartial news that rises above polarised politics. The results of the 2024 US Presidential Election will have a huge impact on all of us, and BBC News will be there to deliver the most comprehensive reporting with breaking news, insight and analysis across our platforms.”

Meanwhile, ITV1’s coverage begins at 10.45pm and is fronted by Tom Bradby, with in-depth analysis from experts and reports from around the US.