King Charles III during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire

The annual festive broadcast was watched by an average of 8.1 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster, with a further 2.6 million on other channels, giving a total of 10.7m.

Charles's pre-recorded address to the nation mirrored the late Queen's well-established template, with a personal reflection on the year touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his message, he sympathised with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and spoke about the "great anxiety and hardship" experienced by many trying to "pay their bills".

Charles delivered his historic Christmas broadcast standing in the quire of St George’s Chapel, mirroring the late Queen’s 1999 festive address.

Last year, the Queen's Christmas broadcast was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million on ITV.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special also proved to be a ratings hit this year, with an average audience of 5.4 million viewers seeing actress Alexandra Mardell and professional partner Kai Widdrington crowned the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC secured the top six most-watched programmes on Christmas Day and was the biggest channel of the day, the broadcaster said.

Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel was the third most watched programme of the day, securing 4.8 million viewers, closely followed by Call The Midwife with 4.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders' Christmas Day episode, which saw Danny Dyer's character Mick Carter killed off in a tragic storyline, also appeared in the top 10 with 3.2 million viewers, the BBC said.

Top 10 programmes on Christmas Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) The King (BBC, Sky, ITV and GB News) 10.72m

2) Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) 5.44m

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) Michael McIntyre's Xmas Wheel (BBC One) 4.81m

4) Call The Midwife (BBC One) 4.49m

Advertisement Hide Ad

5) Aladdin (BBC One) 4.39m

6) Ghosts (BBC One) 3.92m

Advertisement Hide Ad

7) Doc Martin (ITV1) 3.26m

8) EastEnders (BBC One) 3.17m

Advertisement Hide Ad

9) Coronation Street (ITV1) 2.85m

10) Ant and Dec's Limitless Win (ITV1) 2.69m

Advertisement Hide Ad