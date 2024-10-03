Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly repeated her Masked Singer performance of Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam while dressed as an owl in a special episode of daytime talk show Lorraine to celebrate her 40th year in television.

The 64-year-old was surprised by a brass band and presenters Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard outside her dressing room at the start of the show, and led into the studio where she was surrounded by family and friends wearing T-shirts with her face on.

An array of guests appeared on the show including Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, Kelly’s favourite singer, former GMTV colleague Kate Garraway, and Lorraine’s brother Graham Kelly, whom she said she was “horrible to” as a child.

Speaking about the special episode and an upcoming documentary about her career, the Scottish presenter said: “This is going to be so lovely to show Billy (her granddaughter), when she’s old enough I can do that as well as the documentary tonight.

“I can actually show her, it’ll be like the most amazing photo album, it just feels like it’s gone by in a flash.

“I’ve been so incredibly lucky, because mainly with the people that I work with, all of these incredible people, my great team, it’s a joy to go into work every morning, an absolute joy.”

As the show came to a close, Kelly ran off set early to put her owl costume on, before returning to sing the song she performed on the ITV singing show, which she described as a “career highlight”, while laughing, jumping up and down and hooting.

It came after Kelly’s brother had said she was “full of energy” as a child.

He said: “I remember, she was always on the go, just full of energy, whether it was going to ballet lessons when she was younger, whether it was later on as the school prefect.

“There’s a lot of pictures that you’ll see and yeah, cracking pictures, some of them are famous in her book, where she looks a little bit demonic, but that was very unusual.”

She added: “I was horrible to you, because you were just an angel.

“I was six when Graham came along, and I was a spoiled princess, and then he came along, and he was the most beautiful baby you’ve ever seen in your life, big blue eyes, chubby cheeks you wanted to bite, and I think I did, badly.”

Interviews with friends and colleagues were interspersed with clips of Kelly presenting through the decades, including the various breast cancer campaigns she has fronted, which she described as one of the things she was “most proud” of in her career.