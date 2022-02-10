Louis Theroux Forbidden America: Release date, how to watch new documentary series and episode topics revealed
Louis Theroux's Forbidden America will be dropping this weekend - here's everything you need to know.
Louis Theroux is back with a new documentary in which he explores the impact of the internet and social media in some of the most controversial corners of American society.
Forbidden America will cover three themes across three episodes: far-right figures, rappers and porn performers.
Here's everything you need to know about Louis' latest documentary series.
What is Forbidden America about?
Forbidden America is a new documentary series from Louis Theroux.
The three episode series will see Louis explore different themes of changing culture in the USA.
The first episode, Extreme and Online, sees Louis coming face to face with right-wing internet personalities, and explore how they use social media to push particular extremist views.
Speaking to Stylist, Theroux said “I started out making programmes in America and made my name there in some respects with Weird Weekends."
“There’s something about the stories there that have this sort of outlandishness – a sort of eccentricity and vibrant colour – while also containing a lot of troubling and toxic themes that felt very different to what I’d been doing.”
“So I thought, let’s go back to America and do one of those sort of slightly weird American cultural stories.”
Read More
Louis Theroux Forbidden America release date
The first episode airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 13 February.
How can I watch Louis Theroux Forbidden America?
The episodes will air on BBC Two, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
The episodes will air a week after one another.
Is there a trailer?
Production company Mindhouse haven't released a trailer, but did release a twenty second clip of the first episode Extreme and Online.
More from the News Letter:
Belfast Film: Where can I watch Belfast Film? Is Belfast on Netflix or Amazon Prime - can I stream Belfast?
Where is Hope Street filmed? Here is where BBC Hope Street drama is set - and is Port Devine a real place?
Bafta Awards 2022: When are the Bafta Awards, who is hosting, who might win - and how can I watch in the UK?