Louis Theroux is back with a new documentary in which he explores the impact of the internet and social media in some of the most controversial corners of American society.

Forbidden America will cover three themes across three episodes: far-right figures, rappers and porn performers.

Here's everything you need to know about Louis' latest documentary series.

What is Forbidden America about?

Forbidden America is a new documentary series from Louis Theroux.

The three episode series will see Louis explore different themes of changing culture in the USA.

The first episode, Extreme and Online, sees Louis coming face to face with right-wing internet personalities, and explore how they use social media to push particular extremist views.

Speaking to Stylist, Theroux said “I started out making programmes in America and made my name there in some respects with Weird Weekends."

“There’s something about the stories there that have this sort of outlandishness – a sort of eccentricity and vibrant colour – while also containing a lot of troubling and toxic themes that felt very different to what I’d been doing.”

“So I thought, let’s go back to America and do one of those sort of slightly weird American cultural stories.”

Louis Theroux Forbidden America release date

The first episode airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch Louis Theroux Forbidden America?

The episodes will air on BBC Two, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The episodes will air a week after one another.

Is there a trailer?

Production company Mindhouse haven't released a trailer, but did release a twenty second clip of the first episode Extreme and Online.