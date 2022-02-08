The nominations for the 2022 Oscars are being announced today.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Here is the Oscar nomination list in full, including Kenneth Branagh's Belfast Film.

Oscar Nomination list

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World