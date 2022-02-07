Lots has happened so far on season three of The Masked Singer UK.

The show follows twelve celebrities who perform and hide their identities in elaborate disguises.

Each episode they will drop hints about who they are, with the judging panel, which is made up of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, left guessing until they are unmasked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's who has been unmasked in series three so far.

Episode One - Heather Small as Chandelier

Episode One saw former singer from M People, Heather Small become the first celebrity of the series to be unmasked.

The soul singer told judges her voice is "distinctive" and she tried to disguise it to avoid detection.

Masked Singer 2022: Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer UK? Full list of celebs and who is left

Small was dressed as a Chandelier, with a boat on top, giving a clue to her identity, as he initials are HMS.

Episode two - Gloria Hunniford as Snow Leopard

Northern Ireland star Gloria Hunniford became the second contestant of the series to be unmasked.

Dressed as Snow Leopard and singing, 'Big Spender,' Hunniford was caught out by Jonathan Ross who correctly guessed her identity.

After being unmasked, Gloria said: "I genuinely love this programme, I couldn't believe it when I was asked to take part."

Episode Three - Will Young as Lionfish

The third celebrity to be unmasked was Will Young as Lionfish.

The Pop Idol winner and chart-topping singer sang Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You, but was voted out by the judges.

Speaking about his time in the show he said, 'It was such a brilliant challenge to take on.'

Episode four - Pat Cash as Bagpipes

Former professional tennis player Pat Cash as Bagpipes was the fourth celebrity to be unmasked in the series.

Cash, who is from Australia even put on a fake Scottish accent to throw the judges, but it wasn't enough to stop him being voted out.

Performing as Bagpipes, Cash sang Teenage Dirtbag by Weezer.

Episode Five - Tom Chaplin as Poodle

The fifth celebrity to be voted out of the competition was Tom Chaplin as Poodle.

Chaplin, who is the lead singer of the band Keane, who was voted out after singing Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

Speaking about his time on the show he said, 'I've loved it, I found it exhilarating and terrifying and confusing, but I really have had the best time.'

Episode Six - Jaime Winstone as Firework and Michael Owen as Doughnuts

In episode six we saw two celebrities unmasked and sent packing.

Actor Jaime Winstone was revealed as Firework and former England footballer Michael Owen was revealed as Doughnuts.

This was the first double elimination of the series.

Episode Seven - Aled Jones as Traffic Cone and Michelle Williams as Rockhopper

In episode seven we saw another double elimination, with Aled Jones as Traffic Cone and Michelle Williams as Rockhopper voted out.

Aled, who is a Welsh classical singer lost out after sing Walking in the Air commenting the show was, 'bonkers and lots of fun.'

The judges were left in shock after former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams was unmasked as Rockhopper