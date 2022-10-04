New ‘Ralph & Katie’ is spinoff from The A Word

Ralph and Katie

In 2021, the BBC saw Rose Ayling-Ellis crowned the first-ever deaf winner of pro-celebrity dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, and George Webster was unveiled as the first CBeebies presenter with Down’s syndrome.

Both moves were enthusiastically welcomed by the viewing public. There have been many critics who have pointed fingers at the British Broadcasting Company for its lack of diversity, and while much progress has been made, there’s also an acknowledgement that there is always more work still to be done.

There are initiatives actively working to change things. Among them is a collaboration between ITV Studios, BBC Drama and TripleC’s Disabled Artists Networking Community (DANC) on a programme to give behind-the-scenes access for those interested in how a high-end TV production is made.

The six-month, remote programme is being extended to people who are deaf, disabled, autistic and neurodivergent, and at an early stage in their careers. It begins when production commences, and gives participants confidential access to key documents, and takes in every stage from pre-production to the final edit of the first episode. They will also have access to meetings with various heads of departments as they discuss scripts, location scouting, scheduling, budgeting, set design, and wardrobe.

Bafta-winning series director Jordan Hogg, who is himself disabled says, “We’re embarking on something that’s never been attempted in our industry, we’re changing the world “

It’s an amazing initiative, but the commitment to greater diversity isn’t just happening off camera. The television show at the heart of the programme is six-part series Ralph & Katie, a spin-off from The A Word, a drama starring Christopher Eccleston and Morven Christie.

This show picks up the story of two popular characters, Ralph, played by Leon Harrop and Katie, aka Sarah Gordy, a loving young couple who have just tied the knot.

It kicks off with a double bill, beginning as Katie invites recently dumped friend Emma to stay. Poor Ralph feels pushed out and their newly hired PA, Danny, tries to help but things backfire and Ralph must work to win his new wife back. In the second episode, a Valentine’s card for Katie sends Ralph’s imagination into overdrive.

Sarah says: “It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word. The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

The A Word’s lead writer Peter Bowker takes on the same role here, but he’s also backed by a team of emerging disabled writers, selected in collaboration with BBC Writersroom. They comprise: Amy Trigg, Annalisa Dinnella, Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Lizzie Watson.

Peter enthuses: “Ralph & Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen.