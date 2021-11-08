Olympic champion Adam Peaty finally sunk by Strictly judges

The Olympic champion swimmer and professional partner Katya Jones (pictured) were bottom of the leaderboard after the live show on Saturday night.

The duo faced Tilly Ramsay and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin, in the dance-off.

Peaty and Jones performed their jive to ‘Little Bitty Pretty One’ by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, while Ramsay and Kuzmin reprised their tango to ‘Kings & Queen’s by Ava Max, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Ramsay and Kuzmin, with Mabuse saying: “It has been a tough competition. All the couples have performed really, really well.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Peaty and Jones.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Peaty said: “I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this.

“As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones after they became the latest dancers to be voted off BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing

“This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been a great experience.”