Anticipation for season 6 of Peaky Blinders is growing, with fans looking forward to seeing the return of Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby, played once again by Cillian Murphy.

Fans have been waiting over two years to find out what happened after season five's cliff-hanger in 2019.

When we last left Tommy, he was pointing a gun at at his head after he had visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis).

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Peaky Blinders reveals first glimpse of Tommy Shelby in final season of the BBC Show.

This season will also be poignant, as it is the first and last one without Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory, who passed away in 2021 from breast cancer.

Although this is not the end for Peaky Blinders, with talk of a feature film to continue the story of the Shelby family.

Here's an exclusive glimpse of Tommy Shelby in the final instalment.

Do we know Peaky Blinders season six release date?

The exact release date for season six has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to launch in February 2022 after Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby hinted in an Instagram post he shared.

The post caption said,

"This is the first ever image of Tommy and Arthur. We picked these guns up for the first time 10 years ago, and next month we put them down for the last time! Coming soon... PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 @peakyblindersseason6 thank you to our amazing fans for waiting and for the incredible love over the last decade"

Is there a Peaky Blinders season six trailer?

The trailer was released on New Year's Day and opens with Tommy Shelby emerging from the mist blasting a machine gun.

It also showcases the growing influence of Nazism as we grow closer to the Second World War which began in 1939.

Reflecting on the series Cillian Murphy told Rolling Stone: ‘I think it's going to be very intense. The word we keep using is 'gothic',' adding, ‘Yeah, it's going to be heavy!’

What will happen in season six?

Season six picks up directly where we left off in season five, which saw Tommy with a gun pointed to his head.

It will introduce Gina's influential family, the American socialite was featured in season five after marrying Michael and returning with him to Birmingham.

It will also include a new character played by Stephen Graham, who is known for his role as Al Capone in HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Whilst most of season six remains a mystery, what we do know, is that it is the final in the series and will hopefully provide some long awaited answers about what happens to the Shelby clan.