​Thursday: Pride of Britain Awards 2024 (ITV1, 8pm)

And as well as this appreciation, what makes the Pride of Britain Awards compelling and emotional viewing is seeing the winners become the real stars of the show.

They are the real heroes, after all – not famous faces who are presenting them with their prizes and the other leading figures from the world’s of showbiz, sport, politics, the arts and royalty who are in attendance.

Tonight is an extra special occasion as Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo celebrate the landmark 25th edition of the awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

Carol, who has been hosting the show since its inception in 1999, is in no doubt who are the real stars of the show.

“We can put on the most glamorous, glitzy show in the world, but it doesn’t mean anything without the winners,” she says.

“Celebrating their achievements is at the heart of everything we do. I know everyone is going to be so inspired by what they have done.

“They really are inspirational people who win these awards. To see and know these people are amongst is is wonderful.”

Ashley adds: “Our winners are absolutely extraordinary. It is going to be such a pleasure to shine the spotlight on them for once.

“What the Pride of Britain Awards mean to me are hope… and recognising all the people who deserve to be recognised.”

As in previous years, tonight’s ceremony will feature awe-inspiring stories of bravery, selflessness and heroism, often in the face of adversity, with plenty of surprises and emotional moments.

Every year, the organisers receive tens of thousands of public nominations, and a team of researchers carefully compile a shortlist, before the judging panel, made up of celebrated figures in national life, choose the winners.

There are eight categories in total this year, including the TSB Community Hero for someone who goes to remarkable lengths to help others, and the ITV Fundraiser of the Year.

There’s also the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year for those aged 17 and under, and the This Morning Emergency Services Award recognising police, fire, ambulance, paramedics or air, sea or mountain rescue workers.

The Outstanding Bravery Award will be given to an adult who has risked their own safety to help others in danger, and the Child/Teenager of Courage is for those who have battled the odds to help others.

The final two awards are the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises far-reaching achievement, and the Special Recognition for feats not covered in other categories, such as inspiring carers, campaigners and armed forces members.

Previous Pride of Britain winners have included high-profile individuals like Post Office scandal hero Alan Bates and rugby league star Rob Burrow, who passed away earlier this year after raising awareness and millions of pounds for MND-related causes.

However, most of the winners aren’t recognisable to the public (as yet), and while they will take precedence over the so-called stars tonight, it will also be nice for them to meet the big-name celebrities in the flesh.