Strictly 2021 returned to our screens ten weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

But with only 6 celebrities now remaining and the final within grasp, who left Strictly last night and who came out on top?

Who went out of Strictly last night?

Tilly Ramsay is the latest celebrity dancer to leave Strictly.

The CBBC presenter was top of the leader board last weekend, but found herself in the dance off against Rhys Stephenson.

Tilly and her professional dance partner Nikita Kusmin performed a Samba to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, but it was not enough to help them stay in the competition, with all four judges voting them out.

Explaining his decision, Judge Anton Du Beke commented, “It was a terrific dance-off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Reflecting on her time on the show Tilly said, “I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Who came out on top?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe topped the leader board with their tango, getting an almost perfect score of 39 from the judges.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 6 dance couples remaining:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

When is the Strictly final 2021?

The Strictly final will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021.