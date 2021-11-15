Strictly 2021 returned to our screens eight weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

But with only 8 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night and who came out on top?

Who went out of Strictly last night?

Sara Davies is the latest celebrity dancer to leave Strictly.

The Dragon's Den star left the competition after competing in a dance-off against Tilly Ramsay.

Sara and her professional dance partner Aljaz Škorjanec performed an Argentine Tango, but received no votes form the judges.

Commenting on Sara's performance, judge Anton Du Beke said,

‘Well, I think if you were ever choosing to do Strictly Come Dancing, this is the year to avoid. The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year. Based on this dance off and this dance off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita.’

Tilly Ramsay and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin were saved thanks to their Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo.

Many fans have been left reeling after the decision to eliminate Sara, as the scores on Saturday night told a different story, with Sara being ranked 4th and Tilly lagging behind at 7th on the leader board.

Speaking of her time on Strictly Sara said, ‘I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.’

Sara Davies is the seventh celebrity dancer to be voted out so far, with comedian Nina Wadia being the first dancer voted out, Katie McGlynn being the second, Greg Wise being the third, Ugo Monye being the fourth, Judi Love being the fifth and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty being the sixth.

Who came out on top?

Rhys Stephenson and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu came out on top this week after receiving a perfect score of 40 for their Charleston.

Rhys received praise from the judges, with Motsi Mabuse naming it "the Charleston of the season".

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 7 dance couples remaining:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova