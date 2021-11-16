Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s Strictly show.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well, he will return the following week.”

Craig Revel Horwood is hoped to make a return to Strictly next week.

The star judge who is known for his high standards on the dancefloor, has not yet issued a statement.

He is the latest member of Strictly to test positive and take a week out of the competition, with this year seeing many contestants having to take time out due to sickness or injury.

What other stars have had to take a week out?

McFly member Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden were the first couple to take a week out after testing positive for Covid after the first live show.

Loose Women presenter Judi Love, who was eliminated in week six, is the most recent celebrity dancer who had to pull out due to a positive Covid test.

Comedian Robert Webb and his dance partner Dianne Buswell had to leave the competition for health reasons. Webb had heart surgery two years ago and made the decision to withdraw after advice from his doctor.

And former England rugby player Ugo Monye and his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse had to take a week out after Ugo hurt his back.