With the Strictly Come Dancing finale just two weeks away, the celebrity dancers and their partners are pulling out all the stops to get their hands on the Glitterball trophy.

With only five celebrity dancers remaining, who tangoed their way to the top and who went out of Strictly last night?

Who left Strictly last night?

Dan Walker is the latest celebrity dancer to leave Strictly.

Dan and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were up against AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington in the dance-off, but they failed to impress the judges with their tango to Santa Maria, by Gotan Project.

The elimination was an unanimous decision, but the judges did praise Dan for getting this far in the competition, with even Craig Revel Horwood commenting, "Well I've got to say, Dan, I think you did such a great job in the dance-off, that's the best I've ever seen you dance, ever,"

Speaking about his time on Strictly Dan said, "The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I've genuinely loved every second of it. When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitterballs, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I'd have just walked away."

"But this amazing woman grabbed me by the hand and brought me out onto this dancefloor. I'm not a dancer, but she showed me that I can dance and that for me, this has been an absolutely incredible experience."

Who came out on top?

Top of the leader board was Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, with an almost perfect score of 39 for their Argentine Tango to the song In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing semi final?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021.