Apprentice favourite Claude Littner was noticeably absent from last night's episode.

The 72-year-old business executive who has been Lord Sugar's aide for the past six years won't be on this year's season.

Here’s everything you need to know about why Claude Littner isn't on The Apprentice.

What happened to Claude Littner?

It was announced in July that Claude would not be appearing in the new series of The Apprentice.

In April, Claude had a cycling accident near his home in Mill Hill, London, which left him needing nine surgeries.

Speaking about the experience to PA News Agency, he said, ‘I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometres an hour on this sort of two-track road.'

Season one winner Tim Campbell is stepping in as Lord Sugar's aide during Claude's absence.

‘The next thing I knew, I was on the left-hand side of the street, my bike was in the middle of the road and I didn’t know what happened.

‘I suspect I hit a pothole or something like that, but I must have blanked out at the moment of impact, because the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground.’

Will Claude Littner return to The Apprentice?

Lord Sugar addressed concerns that Claude won't be returning to the next series of The Apprentice in December.

Taking to Twitter he said, 'Just to clarify @claudelittner will be back. He had a serious accident just before filming started @bbcapprentice.’

Who is Tim Campbell?

Stepping in to cover for Claude Littner is the first winner of The Apprentice, Tim Campbell.

Tim won the series back in 2005 and thinks that will help him have the extra advantage as an aid to Lord Sugar.

He said, “Having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it so I didn’t take the decision lightly.”