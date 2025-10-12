Ross King and Jowita Przystal with Tess Daly (left) during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1

​​TV star Ross King has been eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, becoming the second contestant to leave the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results show on Sunday night saw the Scottish presenter and professional dancer, Jowita Przystal, leave the competition following a dance-off against actress Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon.

Speaking about his time on the show, King said: “I have loved every single minute of it. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, all the people who voted – they’ve been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank everyone here in this room, backstage, the judges, the crew – every single person here has made me so, so welcome.

“I want to thank a very special lady who has been with me through it all and has been absolutely everything: she’s been a mentor, teacher, carer. I could not have wished for a better partner, and I could not have wished to be on a better show. Thank you judges for all your remarks.”

Przystal thanked King for all his work and time during rehearsals and said: “I hope I’m going to be a little part in your life forever.”

Both couples performed their routines from Saturday night for a second time with King and Przystal dancing the paso doble to the theme from ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, while Sopal and Caillon danced a foxtrot to ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ from the movie ‘Swing Time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the performances, the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke choosing to save Sopal and Caillon while head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have voted the same if she needed to use her casting vote.

King was awarded the lowest score on Saturday night with 19 points for his paso doble despite being described as the “most improved” contestant of the week by judge Anton Du Beke.

Meanwhile Ballas said: “You gave 1,000% of yourself… this week you can go home and be very proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a routine from Strictly’s professional dancers in tribute to the ‘Minecraft’ movie along with a musical performance by Chinese pianist Lang Lang of the song ‘Reflection’ from the Disney film ‘Mulan’, accompanied by professional dancers Nancy Xu and Kai Widdrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Neighbours’ actor Stefan Dennis did not perform on Saturday due to illness and received a bye to next week’s show.

He wrote in an Instagram comment that he was “so sorry” to miss it but expected to be back next week with a “rip roaring dance”.