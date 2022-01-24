ITV has announced that there will be changes to its evening TV schedule this year.

This means that popular shows like Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will be on at a different time from March 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the new times your favourite soaps will be on ITV from March 2022.

What are the new times for Coronation Street?

Coronation Street episodes will now air three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the new time of 8pm.

They will now last one hour long each, meaning there will be three one hour episodes a week.

The changes will come in, in March 2022.

What are the new times for Emmerdale?

The soap, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will now air at 7:30pm on weekdays.

The changes will come into force, in March 2022.

What have ITV said?

Commenting on the new schedule for the popular soaps, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said:

"The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose."

"The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most-watched shows every month."