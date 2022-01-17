Viewers have been left questioning where Holly Willoughby is after tuning into This Morning only to see the presenter was not there.

The popular morning show airs on ITV1 from 9am to 10am, with Lorraine leading the reins.

However, this morning viewers were met with Rochelle Humes partnered up with Phillip Schofield.

Why is Holly not on This Morning today?

Here's why was Holly Willoughby was missing from this morning's show.

Holly is not on This Morning today because the presenter is off for two weeks, whilst she films her new reality show.

The news was announced by Phillip Schofield on This Morning who said, "Rochelle is keeping Holly's seat warm while she is off filming her new show with The Iceman."

The new show called Superstar Survival. is set to air on BBC and will see Holly host along with comedian Lee Mack and extreme athlete Wim 'The Iceman' Hoff.

Superstar Survival will see a group of celebrities embark on an "epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other".

At the time of the show's announcement, Holly said, "I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show."

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

It's expected that Holly will be back on This Morning in two weeks time.