Viewers have been left questioning where Richard Madeley is after tuning into Good Morning Britain only to see the presenter was not there.

The popular morning show airs on ITV1 from 6am, Monday to Friday, with regular presenters including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Richard, who has became a replacement for Piers Morgan, after his exit, was noticeably missing, with Susanna Reid partnered up with former politician Ed Balls.

Here's why we Richard Madeley was missing from this morning's show.

Why is Richard Madeley not on GMB?

Richard's absence was not addressed on Monday's episode.

Over the weekend, he took to social media to confirm that he had not been fired from the Saturday Telegraph, after his agony uncle column was moved from the paper to the magazine.

He posted a video on Instagram and in the caption said,

‘Re GMB – back Monday week and then in for a nice long spell. (Well nice for me – I enjoy the gig). Bon Dimanche from my weekend away in the beautiful Cotswolds. Those honey-coloured cottages! Stunning…’

So, it's expected that Richard will return to GMB next week, after a week off.

Who is Ed Balls?

Ed Balls, who is standing in for Richard as he takes a week off, is a former politician and cabinet minister.

He has a journalism background, previously working a lead writer for Financial Times.

He is no stranger to TV, having been a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing, making it to week ten of the competition.