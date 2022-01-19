Harry Styles has announced UK dates and venues for his upcoming Love On Tour in 2022.

Kicking off in June, the former One Direction star will be making an appearance at stadiums in Glasgow, Manchester, London and Dublin stadiums.

In Dublin, Harry Styles will be joined by special guest Arlo Parks.

Styles announced the news on Twitter, saying: “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America."

“I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H”.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see Harry Styles in Dublin.

When is Harry Styles Ireland tour date in 2022?

Harry Styles will be performing in Ireland on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

When do tickets go on sale for Harry Styles?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28th at 8am from Ticketmaster.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per transaction.

Is there presale for Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022?

Yes, there will be presale tickets.

Presale tickets are available from Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets for Harry Styles?

Prices for tickets at the Aviva stadium have not yet been announced.

Harry Styles 2022 UK and Ireland Tour dates

Saturday, June 11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Wednesday, June 15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday, June 18 – Wembley Stadium, London

Wednesday, June 22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

What if I had tickets for Harry Styles 2020 tour?

Anyone who is a ticket holder for the cancelled 2020 Dublin 3Arena tour will be refunded and receive exclusive access pre-sale for the new tour date at the Aviva Stadium.