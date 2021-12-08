Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour Tour' 2022: How to get tickets for Fairview Park tour date - and how much they cost
Olivia Rodrigo has announced two tour dates in Ireland for June 2022, here's how you can get tickets when they go on sale this Friday.
Award-winning singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has announced two show dates in Ireland on the European leg of her 2022 tour.
The tour, which will feature favourites from her Grammy-nominated debut album Sour, begins in April 2022 and will see Rodrigo travel to more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe.
When is Olivia Rodrigo Ireland tour date in 2022?
Olivia Rodrigo will be performing two shows in Ireland.
The first is at Live At The Marquee in Cork with special guest Baby Queen on June 29th, 2022 and second is at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30th, 2022.
When do tickets go on sale for Olivia Rodrigo?
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 9am from Ticketmaster.
There are no pre-sale options available.
How much are tickets for Olivia Rodrigo?
Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo are priced at €49.90.
Olivia Rodrigo 2022 UK and Ireland Tour dates
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 - Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee
Thursday, June 30, 2022 - Dublin, D3, Ireland, Fairview Park
Saturday, July 2, 2022 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
Sunday, July 3, 2022 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Monday, July 4, 2022 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - London, Eventim Apollo
Thursday, July 7, 2022 - London, Eventim Apollo
