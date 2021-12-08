Award-winning singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has announced two show dates in Ireland on the European leg of her 2022 tour.

The tour, which will feature favourites from her Grammy-nominated debut album Sour, begins in April 2022 and will see Rodrigo travel to more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe.

When is Olivia Rodrigo Ireland tour date in 2022?

Olivia Rodrigo will be performing two shows in Ireland in June 2022.

The first is at Live At The Marquee in Cork with special guest Baby Queen on June 29th, 2022 and second is at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30th, 2022.

When do tickets go on sale for Olivia Rodrigo?

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 9am from Ticketmaster.

There are no pre-sale options available.

How much are tickets for Olivia Rodrigo?

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo are priced at €49.90.

Olivia Rodrigo 2022 UK and Ireland Tour dates

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 - Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee

Thursday, June 30, 2022 - Dublin, D3, Ireland, Fairview Park

Saturday, July 2, 2022 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Sunday, July 3, 2022 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Monday, July 4, 2022 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - London, Eventim Apollo

Thursday, July 7, 2022 - London, Eventim Apollo