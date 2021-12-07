Rock band The Cure have announced they will be touring the UK and Europe in 2022, with five arena shows being held across the UK.

Fans can expect a 135 minute show, that is rumoured to include songs from a new album that has not yet been announced.

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to see The Cure in Belfast in 2022.

When is The Cure’s Belfast tour date in 2022?

The Cure will be playing at Belfast's SSE Arena on Friday, December 2, 2022.

When do The Cure tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday December 8, 2021 here.

General tickets will be going on sale this Friday, December 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

How much are The Cure tickets?

Ticket prices at the SSE Arena in Belfast start at £44 and can go up to £65.

The Cure 2022 UK Tour dates

Thursday December 1 2022 – Dublin 3Arena

Friday December 2 2022 – Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday December 4 2022 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday December 6 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday December 7 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday December 8 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sunday December 11 2022 – London Wembley SSE Arena