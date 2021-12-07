The Cure Tour 2022: How to get tickets for Belfast SSE Arena tour date - and how much they cost
Legendary British rock band The Cure will be coming to Belfast's SSE Arena as part of their 2022 UK tour.
Rock band The Cure have announced they will be touring the UK and Europe in 2022, with five arena shows being held across the UK.
Fans can expect a 135 minute show, that is rumoured to include songs from a new album that has not yet been announced.
Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to see The Cure in Belfast in 2022.
When is The Cure’s Belfast tour date in 2022?
The Cure will be playing at Belfast's SSE Arena on Friday, December 2, 2022.
When do The Cure tickets go on sale?
Tickets will be available on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday December 8, 2021 here.
General tickets will be going on sale this Friday, December 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
How much are The Cure tickets?
Ticket prices at the SSE Arena in Belfast start at £44 and can go up to £65.
The Cure 2022 UK Tour dates
Thursday December 1 2022 – Dublin 3Arena
Friday December 2 2022 – Belfast SSE Arena
Sunday December 4 2022 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday December 6 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday December 7 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thursday December 8 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sunday December 11 2022 – London Wembley SSE Arena
More from the News Letter:
Adele's Las Vegas Residency 2022: How to get tickets for Caesars Palace event and how much they cost
Garth Brooks Dublin Concert 2022: When is Garth Brook's Croke Park concert and how to get tickets to see singer live