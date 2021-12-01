To celebrate the success of Adele' s latest album, '30', the singer has announced that she will be doing a Residency in Las Vegas's Caesars Palace in 2022.

But how do you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Adele Residency in Las Vegas?

The award winning singer has announced a Las Vegas residency in 2022.

The singer's residency show will debut at The Colosseum at Caesers Palace on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Adele will be set to perform at the venue every Friday and Saturday until April 16, 2022.

When Do Adele Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for the Adele residency in Las Vegas will go on sale on December 7, 2021 at 6pm UK time on Ticketmaster.com.

How to Get Tickets to the Adele Shows in Vegas

Priority will be given to those who have registered, so to get tickets you will need to sign up for an account on Ticketmaster.com.

It is free to join and will just need a few details including your email, name and location.

Once you have successfully signed up, you can set up to four date preferences of when to see Adele in Vegas.

When is the Adele Ticket Presale?

To be first in line to access tickets, simply register for presale, also known as the Verified Fan Program.

Sign up before Thursday, December 2 at 11:59pm Pacific Time (PT) or 07:59 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to be eligible for for tickets.

Ticketmaster will email you a unique code that will let you buy tickets beginning on December 7, 2021 at 6pm GMT.

There will be high demand and there is a four ticket limit per transaction, the set code that Ticketmaster provide cannot be reused.

How much are tickets?

According to Ticketmaster's website, 'Ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time”.

Prices are expected to be steep and some fans have expressed dismay at not being able to gather the costs for flights, accommodation and to see the show in time to buy tickets.

What are the dates of Adele's residency?

Adele will perform 24 shows in total at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum from Friday, January 21, 2022 to Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The shows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

There will be one weekend break between February 18-19, as another artists is set to perform in the venue that weekend.